Sarpanches have crucial role to play in Maharashtra’s campaign against Covid

Maharashtra’s My family, My Responsibility campaign for controlling the Covid pandemic would be taken to each village in the state, where every Sarpanch (village head) would play the role of a family head and ensure that precautions on controlling the spread of the virus were followed by all the village residents, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.

He addressed the 28,000 sarpanches of the state in an online meet organised by the Rural Development Department.

Inaugurating the campaign, the Chief Minister said the sarpanches should pay close attention to whether the people in their villages were wearing masks, maintaining a safe distance in public places and washing their hands. The villagers listen to the sarpanch and the efforts of the sarpanches has helped check the spread of Covid.

The State Government had been fighting the battle against Covid for the last six months, but it was time that the battle became a people’s movement. The sarpanch should ensure that Covid monitoring teams visited all the houses in the village All activities had commenced smoothly after the lockdown was lifted. Festivals were observed with restraint. However, the epidemic has increased once again, and had to be controlled.