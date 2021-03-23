Saubhagya scheme: Bihar discoms not presented correct picture on rural electrification, says CAG

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Bihar’s government-controlled distribution companies have not presented a correct picture about achieving 100 per cent rural electrification under the Saubhagya scheme, according to the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.
“Although the DISCOMs had claimed hundred per cent achievement of electrification of Rural Households till October 2018, the percentage achievement of electrification of households in both the DISCOMs as compared to the total number of rural households as per census 2011 as well as total number of rural households as per Detailed Project Reports was 70.61 per cent and 68.68 per cent, respectively,” the report says.
In October 2018, the two discoms in the state, North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd., had announced that the state had met the 100 per cent household electrification target, set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for December that year under Saubhagya scheme.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
In an organisation, it is the first-line leadership — the group of people in key roles who work together ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...