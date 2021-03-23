National

Saubhagya scheme: Bihar discoms not presented correct picture on rural electrification, says CAG

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 23, 2021

Bihar’s government-controlled distribution companies have not presented a correct picture about achieving 100 per cent rural electrification under the Saubhagya scheme, according to the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

“Although the DISCOMs had claimed hundred per cent achievement of electrification of Rural Households till October 2018, the percentage achievement of electrification of households in both the DISCOMs as compared to the total number of rural households as per census 2011 as well as total number of rural households as per Detailed Project Reports was 70.61 per cent and 68.68 per cent, respectively,” the report says.

In October 2018, the two discoms in the state, North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd., had announced that the state had met the 100 per cent household electrification target, set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for December that year under Saubhagya scheme.

Published on March 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

CAG
power and distribution
rural development
Bihar
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.