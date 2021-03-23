Saubhagya scheme: Bihar discoms not presented correct picture on rural electrification, says CAG

Bihar’s government-controlled distribution companies have not presented a correct picture about achieving 100 per cent rural electrification under the Saubhagya scheme, according to the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

“Although the DISCOMs had claimed hundred per cent achievement of electrification of Rural Households till October 2018, the percentage achievement of electrification of households in both the DISCOMs as compared to the total number of rural households as per census 2011 as well as total number of rural households as per Detailed Project Reports was 70.61 per cent and 68.68 per cent, respectively,” the report says.

In October 2018, the two discoms in the state, North Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd., had announced that the state had met the 100 per cent household electrification target, set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for December that year under Saubhagya scheme.