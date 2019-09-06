SBI issues fresh notes, coins in Kerala ahead of Onam

The Local Head Office of State Bank of India (SBI), Thiruvananthapuram, is disbursing fresh notes and coins to the public in exchange for soiled notes on the occasion of Onam in Kerala.

Assistant General Manager, Public Relations, SBI, said here the bank is issuing fresh, small currency notes and small denomination coins to the public as part of the campaign.

This is being carried out through its 113 branches throughout the state and also through 25 identified rural branches, mostly situated in Thrissur and Kozhikode districts.

Specifically, fresh notes of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100 denomination are being issued, while lower denomination coins of Re 1, Rs 2 and Rs 5 and soiled notes are being exchanged.

The bank’s currency chest branches have been advised to supply lower denomination notes to branches to meet the Onam requirement, the official said.

According to him, the response from the public has been good, and the bank has decided to take up the campaign on an ongoing basis.