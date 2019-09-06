SBI issues fresh notes, coins in Kerala ahead of Onam

Lambo pulls the magical Sián out of its hat
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
The Local Head Office of State Bank of India (SBI), Thiruvananthapuram, is disbursing fresh notes and coins to the public in exchange for soiled notes on the occasion of Onam in Kerala.
Assistant General Manager, Public Relations, SBI, said here the bank is issuing fresh, small currency notes and small denomination coins to the public as part of the campaign.
This is being carried out through its 113 branches throughout the state and also through 25 identified rural branches, mostly situated in Thrissur and Kozhikode districts.
Specifically, fresh notes of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100 denomination are being issued, while lower denomination coins of Re 1, Rs 2 and Rs 5 and soiled notes are being exchanged.
The bank’s currency chest branches have been advised to supply lower denomination notes to branches to meet the Onam requirement, the official said.
According to him, the response from the public has been good, and the bank has decided to take up the campaign on an ongoing basis.
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
Hyundai’s refresh on the Grand i10 brings in more features and an auto gearbox, but is it enough to take on ...
Big changes are bound to happen in India too
Japanese two-wheeler maker plans ‘counter-attack’ strategy with launch of new models after April 2020
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian ...
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...