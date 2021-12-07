SBI picks Aurionpro to provide solutions for Kanpur Metro Project

BSE-listed Aurionpro has been selected by State Bank of India as the solution provider for Kanpur Metro Project (KMP) under Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL) for the implementation of the Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC System).

The scope of the project includes implementation of the AFC System followed by the maintenance and support for 10 years post go-live. The project is valued at close to ₹ 140 crore, according to stock exchange filing.

Sanjay Bali, EVP, Head- Aurionpro Solutions Limited, said, “This is another significant win in the smart transit space which clearly underscores our growing position in the market. Further, this also signifies the importance of the strategic acquisition of Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd (TASPL) which helps us consolidate our position further as the only integrated player in the AFC segment having ‘Make in India’ capability.”