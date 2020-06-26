SC allows CBSE to issue notification on cancellation of remaining board exam papers

The Supreme Court has allowed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to issue notification on the cancellation of remaining board exams papers of Classes X and XII that were to take place in July.

“We accept the notification issued by the CBSE. Any other petition considering the subject of conducting exams for Class X and XII by CBSE scheduled for July 1 to July 15, 2020, stands disposed of by this order. Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) in principle will issue similar notification,” said Justice AM Khanwilkar.

The apex court also gives the approval to the assessment scheme issued by the CBSE to evaluate students for the cancelled exams. According to the assessment scheme, for the students of classes X and XIl who have completed all their examinations, the results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations. For those who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

There are very few students of class XII, mainly from Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only one or two subjects. Their results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical project assessment.

“Class 12 students will get a chance to sit for optional exams to improve their scores. For the students who take the optional exams, the marks obtained in that exam will be treated as final score,” said Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s Exam Controller.

The board will announce the results of Class X and XII by July 15, added Bhardwaj.