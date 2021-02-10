SC asks CBDT to decide on I-T relief in 3 weeks

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to decide within three weeks on reliefs to be granted to Non Resident Indians on payment of income-tax for the financial year 2020-21 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Court also directed the petitioner, Dubai-based NRI Gaurav Baid, to represent to the CBDT within three days. Baid came to India in March 2020 on a visit and was able to travel back after 182 days in India in 2020-21. This involuntary extended stay, the petitioner feared, may result in his losing the non-resident status under the Income Tax Act, 1961, thereby exposing his global income to tax in India. The petitioner was assessed as an NRI in 2019-20.
The Home Ministry and the Civil Aviation Ministry had prohibited/suspended international air travel for most part of FY2020-21. As a consequence, many NRIs had had to extend their stay in India. This is the problem highlighted by the present petition.
The Finance Ministry had issued a clarification on May 8 2020 for FY 2019-20, on the aspect of residency under Section 6 of the I-T Act wherein various relaxations were provided to NRIs who could not travel back to their country of work/residence because of the lockdown. No such clarification has been provided till date for FY 2020-21.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...