SC asks NCLAT to decide Videocon case on Sept 7

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to set aside the stay order given by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Vedanta group’s Twin Star Technologies acquisition of Videocon group. However, the top court has directed NCLAT to give its final decision in the matter on September 7.

Senior advocate Gopal Jain, representing Twin Star said: “The Supreme Court said it understands the pain caused due to the delay but it will be quicker if the NCLAT decides on the matter on September 7. While we would have liked the stay order to be set aside so that the debt resolution can proceed, we will wait till September 7 for NCLAT’s decision.”

NCLAT’s decision to stay the debt resolution process was based on an appeal filed by the Bank of Maharashtra which objected to the debt resolution offered by Twin Star on grounds that the plan provided for payment to the dissenting financial creditors through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and equities.

Earlier offer

The NCLT had earlier approved the offer made by Twin Star Technologies but had expressed surprise that the bid placed by the Vedanta Group entity for acquiring 13 companies under the Videocon Group was almost the same value arrived at by the registered valuers for liquidation. Bank of Maharashtra and IFCI pointed out the NCLT order to show a "breach of confidentiality clause with regard to the liquidation value."

Jain, however, dismissed the allegations as hearsay. “The NCLT did not state that there was a breach. Therefore this is only hearsay and has to be proved,” he said. “There was no case for stopping the debt resolution process. The tribunal could have examined the matter without imposing a stay,” Jain added.