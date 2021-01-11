National

SC ‘extremely disappointed’ over Centre-farmers negotiation process

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 11, 2021 Published on January 11, 2021

A view of the Supreme Court (file photo)   -  Reuters

The situation is very delicate, the apex court said, while hearing pleas against the new farm laws

The Supreme Court said on Monday that it is “extremely disappointed” with the way negotiations are going on between the Centre and the farmers on the new farm laws, against which several farmer organisations are staging protest at Delhi borders.

“What is going on? States are rebelling against your laws” a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde told the Centre. “We are extremely disappointed with the negotiation process.”

“We don’t want to make any stray observations on your negotiations but we are extremely disappointed with the process,” said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

The apex court, which was hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders, said it is not talking about the repeal of these farm laws at the moment.

“This is a very delicate situation,” the bench said, adding, “There is not a single petition before us which says that these farm laws are beneficial.”

Published on January 11, 2021
agriculture
politics
Supreme Court of India
