SC panel on farm laws to speak to traders, financial institutions

The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three farm laws will hold talks with traders, exporters and financial institutions to understand their views on the laws. Committee member Anil Ghanwat told BusinessLine that agitating farmers should appear before the Committee so that their views could be incorporated in the final report.

“By next month-end, we have to complete the task assigned to us. We are talking to various farmers’ unions to seek their inputs. We have also decided to talk to FPCs, private and government market committees, NAFED, FICCI and institutions that provide financial aid to farmers. We are also holding talks with traders, exporters and millers,” said Ghanwat.

He added that no one from the agitating farmers has shown willingness to appear before the committee. “I appeal to the agitating farmers that they should come for talks and put forth their issues so that the Committee can record their stand and incorporate it in the final report,” said Ghanwat.

He reiterated that the committee members will keep aside their personal views while giving ear to the farmers’ views.

The SC on January 11 stayed the implementation of the three laws, against which farmers are protesting at Delhi borders, till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse. There are three members on the panel now, as Bhartiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann recused himself from working on the committee.

Besides Ghanwat, agri-economists Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi are the two other panel members.

Opposition parties and protesting farmers have questioned the SC’s decision of forming a committee comprising only of people who have been openly supporting the new laws. Protesting farmers have refused to appear before the Committee.