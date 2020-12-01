SC refuses to entertain pleas seeking CBI probe against AP Chief Minister

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain petitions seeking a judicial inquiry or a CBI probe against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the circumstances leading to the release of his letter addressed to Chief Justice of India levelling allegations against a sitting Supreme Court judge and State High Court judges.
The court also declined a plea by one of the petitioners to issue a writ of quo warranto against Reddy for releasing the “confidential” letter to the public and thus “misusing his office”.
Besides, the Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul noted that it did not want any “multiplicity of litigation”. Another Bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan is already examining an appeal filed by the Andhra Pradesh government in a connected issue. This appeal before Justice Bhushan concerns a September 16 order of the high court, staying the investigation into the “illegal purchase” of land in Amaravati. The High Court had also barred the State from taking any coercive action against the persons named in the FIR, which includes relatives of the Supreme Court judge and a former Additional Advocate General, even as it restrained the media from reporting the case. The allegations in the FIR include abuse of official positions in the State and sharing of privileged information and causing loss to the public exchequer during the previous Telugu Desam Party regime. The letter which Reddy sent the CJI on October 6, contained allegations in connection with the Amaravati land purchase case. It was this letter which was released on October 10 in a press conference.
On Tuesday, Justice Kaul highlighted that Justice Bhushan’s Bench, on November 25, has lifted the gag order on the media. “So we have already entertained one petition (Andhra government’s appeal). There cannot be any multiplicity of litigation... People cannot keep coming to us on this issue. This cannot be an endless exercise,” Justice Kaul told the petitioners.
Advocate GS Mani, whose petition is the lead one, argued that the issue before Justice Bhushan’s court is not the same.
But Justice Kaul persisted that consequences flowing from the case before Justice Bhushan may have an effect on every aspect of the issue, including the release of the letter. The Bench refused Mani’s plea to tag his petition along with the Andhra Pradesh government’s case before Justice Bhushan, saying this cannot devolve into a “merry game”.
However, the court tagged a petition filed by advocate Sunil Kumar Singh, which said the conduct of Reddy amounted to scandalising and weakening public faith in the judiciary.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Expansion plans in the East, where supply is in excess, and UAE operations are a concern
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
With the acquisition of a 72.55 per cent stake in Richcore Lifesciences for around ₹247 crore, pharmaceutical ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
The rise of populists in democracies world over hasn’t just led to the emergence of parallel universes of ...
The Commonwealth of Cricket documents an ardent fan’s lifelong engagement with the game
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...