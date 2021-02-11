National

SC rejects activist Akhil Gogoi’s bail plea in anti-CAA protests case

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 11, 2021 Published on February 11, 2021

Guwahati: Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) advisor Akhil Gogoi being produced at an NIA court in Guwahati, December 26, 2019   -  PTI

A bench of justices N V Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose dismissed Gogoi’s bail plea

The Supreme Court denied bail on Thursday to activist Akhil Gogoi, who is lodged in jail for his alleged role in the violent anti-CAA protests in Assam.

A bench of justices N V Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose dismissed Gogoi’s bail plea, saying, “We will not consider the petition at this stage.” The bench, however, told advocate Runamoni Bhuyan that the petitioner may approach the top court for bail once the trial starts.

Gogoi has challenged a January 7 order the Gauhati High Court, which rejected his bail plea in a case related to his alleged role in the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 11, 2021
crime, law and justice
Supreme Court of India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.