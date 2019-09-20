SC: Report from J&K HC contrary to claims that people cannot access court

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The Supreme Court on Friday it has received a report from the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court and it does not support claims that the people in the Valley are unable to access the court there.
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing child right activists Enakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha, who have filed a plea alleging detention of children in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, had on September 16 told the apex court that people in the Valley are “not able to approach” the High Court.
The Bench had then sought a report from the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on the issue.
“We have received a report from the Chief Justice (of J&K High Court) which does not support your statement,” a Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi told Ahmadi at the outset on Friday.
The Bench, also comprising justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer, said it has received some “conflicting reports” on the issue but it does not intend to comment on them at this stage.
However, the top court said it would entertain the plea filed by the two child rights activists as it raises “substantial issues and pertains to the alleged detention of children”.
The Bench directed the Juvenile Justice Committee of the High Court to file a report before it within a week on the issue raised in the petition.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for J&K administration, told the Bench that when the authorities found that one of the detenue was a juvenile, his matter was immediately referred to the juvenile justice board.
“It (petition) raises substantial issues which are beyond any individual,” the Bench told Mehta.
The top court posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.
