Scarcity of hospital beds in Bengaluru artificially created, alleges Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and three MLAs from the city have alleged that the scarcity of hospital beds is artificially created.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, Surya and the MLAs accused, that the shortage of beds was due to corrupt BBMP officials.

Reacting to the allegation, Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa said, “I have asked Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya to share details of hospital bed booking to take action on erring BBMP officials.”

Surya said, “Getting a bed for a Covid-19 patient is a nightmare. The registration software always shows that the beds are occupied. But upon investigation, it came to light that some Arogya Mitras deputed in private hospitals, BBMP helpline and bed booking system in-charges as well as certain private hospitals have created artificial scarcity by resorting to a few unscrupulous methods.”

Explaining the modus operandi, the Member of the Parliament said, “The BBMP in-charge books the bed in the name of an asymptomatic patient as soon as he is informed of a vacant bed. Thereafter, the same bed is again allotted to another patient after a few hours - either based on monetary considerations or influence by authorities in other cases. The common man calling the helpline is left high and dry.”

After a detailed analysis on the pattern, timing and mode of booking of more than 10,000 patients in the last 30 days, my office has unearthed a dishonourable and an unholy nexus among the representatives of zonal helplines, BBMP officials and hospitals,” he said.