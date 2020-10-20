Schools in AP to reopen on November 2

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the schools will reopen on November 2 in the State.
He also directed the officials to focus on completing Nadu Nedu programme in schools by November 15.
In a review meeting held in Amaravati, Reddy said the classes will be held on alternate days for the students.
While classes 1,3,5,7 will be held on one day, students of classes 2, 4, 6, 8 will attend on the next day. If the school has a strength of more than 750, classes will be held once in three days.
The schools will work only in morning shift and students will be served mid-day meal. This system will be implemented for November and decision for December will be taken according to the situation.
Online classes will be conducted to the students who are not willing to attend the school, according to a release.
