Coronavirus: Schools shut in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 13, 2020

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

 

The Maharashtra Government has decided to close schools in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area till further orders given the coronavirus outbreak. In Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, gymnasiums, cinema halls, swimming pools will also be close down from today midnight as a part of precautionary measures by the State Government.

A short while ago the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray made this important announcement in the State Assembly.

The extraordinary measure has been taken in Pune, as the region has eight patients suffering from coronavirus infection, which in the highest in the state.

The Pune Municipal Commissioner, Shekhar Gaikwad told BusinessLine that since yesterday two new infections have been reported. The health of all the patients is stable and they have been kept in quarantine wards in Naidu Hospital and the Municipal hospital at Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Further details are awaited.

