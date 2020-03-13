Coronavirus: Schools shut in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
The Maharashtra Government has decided to close schools in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area till further orders given the coronavirus outbreak. In Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, gymnasiums, cinema halls, swimming pools will also be close down from today midnight as a part of precautionary measures by the State Government.
A short while ago the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray made this important announcement in the State Assembly.
The extraordinary measure has been taken in Pune, as the region has eight patients suffering from coronavirus infection, which in the highest in the state.
The Pune Municipal Commissioner, Shekhar Gaikwad told BusinessLine that since yesterday two new infections have been reported. The health of all the patients is stable and they have been kept in quarantine wards in Naidu Hospital and the Municipal hospital at Pimpri-Chinchwad.
Further details are awaited.
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...