Schools, universities in Delhi to reopen on Sept 1

All public and private schools for students in classes 9 to 12, universities and coaching centres in the national capital, will reopen from September 1.

But it will not be mandatory for students to attend schools, institutes or colleges, and those students who wish to attend may do so after taking permission from their parents/guardians.

This decision was taken by the Disaster Management Authority of the Delhi government on Friday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that this is being done in light of Covid-19 cases reducing drastically in Delhi and across the country.

“Positivity rates have been at an all-time low of 0.1 per cent; all colleges, schools and institutes will be reopen, but will need to strictly follow all Covid-appropriate protocol and maintain social distancing,” said a Delhi government statement. “Schools will operate using a blended approach. Students will not be forced to attend schools. Standard Operating Procedures will also be released and sent to schools to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” the statement added.

Commenting on the reopening of schools, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that this is being done so that the loss of children’s education can be reduced. “We also have to bring life back on track and take care of both the health and education of the children,” he tweeted.

‘Loss of learning’

“There has been a massive loss of learning in the last 1.5 years. It is a matter of fact that online education cannot replace physical education, and our children have missed out on years of proper learning.

“Experts agree that online education cannot replace education that is attained in a classroom with a conducive environment,” said Sisodia.

Vaccination for teachers

Commenting on the vaccination status of teachers, Sisodia said: “In the last one month we have instituted several drives all over Delhi to vaccinate teachers, and 98 per cent of Delhi government school teachers and school staff have received their first dose, and we are administering the second dose as well.”

“Private Schools have also reported that a high number of staff have been vaccinated. We are ensuring that all staff get fully vaccinated as soon as possible,” he added.

Pointing out that the reopening is being done after consultations, Sisodia said: “When we had asked for suggestions and comments regarding school reopening from parents, students and teachers, at least 70 per cent of people wanted schools and colleges to reopen. The rest of them also believed that schools should reopen in a staggered manner. Only a handful of people did not want schools to reopen.”