Sealing of civic wards in Bengaluru leads to panic buying

My favourite lockdown tech
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
As fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Bengaluru, the civic authority – Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) initiated a move to completely seal the area where fresh cases were reported to prevent further spread of virus.
On the Covid-19 cases front, Karnataka reported 10 new positive cases taking the State’s total tally to 207.
As cases increased in Bengaluru, BBMP commissioner BH Anil Kumar, said: “BBMP will completely seal Bapuji Nagar Ward 134 and Padarayanapura Ward 135 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 after five fresh positive cases were reported. Starting now, BBMP has planned to supply all essentials to residents & banned vehicular movement.”
As TV channels aired the news, people living in the east, south and few parts of western suburbs rushed to panic buying leading to shortages.
Later again BBMP commissioner came out to assure people and tweeted: “Dear citizens, I appeal to all of you not to panic & go out to buy essentials. Seal down orders are only in Ward 134 Bapuji Nagar & Ward 135 Padarayanapura due to fresh cases & to contain spread of #Covid19. Urge TV news channels to report facts & not speculate.”
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao also tweeted: “Rumours and fake news are floating around of a seal down in Bangalore City and creating panic. Dearest Citizens, there is nothing like that as of now. Please Stay calm.”
Till date, Karnataka has cumulatively 207 confirmed Covid-19 positive cases that include six deaths and 34 discharges. Out of remaining 167 cases, 163 Covid-19 positive patients (including 1 pregnant woman) are in isolation at designated hospitals are stable and four in ICU.
Covid-19 cases related people, who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz Masjid in New Delhi, continue to rise.
District-wise cases is as follows: Bengaluru – 71 total confirmed cases (cured or discharges 17 cases) one death, Mysore – 42, Dakshina Kannada – 12 (5 discharged), Uttara Kannada – 9, Chikkaballapura – 9, Kalaburgi – 10, (2 cured) two death, Ballari - 6, Davangere – 3 (discharged 3), Udupi – 3, Dharwad – 2, Kodagu – one (discharged one), Tumukuru - one (one death), Bidar - 10, Bagalkote – 8 (one death), Belagavi – 10 and Bengaluru Rural – 4, Gadag - one and Mandya – five.
