SECI, NTPC to set up 10,000-MW renewable energy parks in Rajasthan

SECI and NTPC will be signing an agreement with the Rajasthan government for setting up two 5,000-MW renewable energy parks.

"This arrangement would mark first phase of 25,000 MW Ultra Mega RE Park proposed in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Further, contours for setting up 25,000-MW RE park in Khavada, Gujarat were also finalised in consultation with the Ministry of Defence and Gujarat Government,” a statement from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

MNRE also issued guidelines for Complete Solarisation of sun town, Modhera in Gujarat, the statement added.

The scheme envisages setting up of the renewable energy installations such as 6-MW solar PV power plant, 15 MWh Battery storage, rooftop solar PV systems, smart meters, solar EV charging stations, in Modhera, with an investment of around ₹65 crore, with up to 50 per cent Central financial assistance (maximum ₹32.50 crore) from the Government through the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy ( and balance 50 per cent coming from the Gujarat Government, the statement added.