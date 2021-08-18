Second Covid wave under control: Maharashtra govt

The Maharashtra government has said that the second Covid-19 wave in the State is under control as the result of the efforts taken by the government and cooperation of people.

The weekly positivity rate in the State is 2.44 per cent. “The positivity rate in Kolhapur and Ratnagiri districts was a cause for concern. But it is a matter of comfort that the weekly positivity rate in these districts is less than 2.44 per cent,” said a government press release.

Maharashtra has 61,306 active Covid-19 patients and the recovery rate is 96.87 per cent. Nandurbar district has no active Covid-19 patients, while six districts, including Dhule, Washim, Yawatmal, Bhandara, Wardha and Gondia, have less than 10 active patients. Hingoli, Parbhani, Nanded, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli have less than 100 active patients.

Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Pune, Osmanabad, Solapur and Sindhudurg districts have more patients compared to the other districts.Vaccination

As of now, more than 5.7 crore vaccines have been given to citizens. About 50 per cent of people above 45 have received at least one dose of vaccine. About 25 per cent of people in the age group of 18-44 have received one dose of vaccine and over 1.37 crore State received two doses.

“Under ‘Break the Chain’ restrictions have been relaxed in an effort to give momentum to economic activities in the State while giving priority to the health,” the government added.