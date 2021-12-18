Second edition of Telangana Blockchain Accelerator launched

Scaling the population peak in India
The Telangana Government has launched the second edition of India Blockchain Accelerator in association with CoinSwitch Kuber and Lumos Labs.
This second edition is aimed at strengthening the blockchain startup ecosystem in the country.
Launched in partnership with Lumos Labs, this accelerator will aim at supporting and equipping innovative deep tech blockchain startups with expert guidance and government accreditation.
Global industry players Nervos Network, Stellar, Streamr, Filecoin, and Neo Protocol are also supporting the accelerator.
This four-month-long accelerator will be open to early-stage Web2 and Web3 startups and blockchain developers with interesting blockchain solutions solving real-world problems across multiple identified tracks.
"The solutions could vary across the various identified tracks which include fintech, entertainment, sustainability, Infra and agritech," a statement said.
The startups also stand a chance to raise a pre-seed and seed investment of over $700,000 from investment partners Lightspeed and Woodstock Fund, it said.
