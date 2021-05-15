National

Second Oxygen Express to Karnataka with 120 MT reaches Bengaluru

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on May 15, 2021

The second Oxygen Express to Karnataka with 120 MT liquid medical oxygen (LMO) from Kalinganagar in Odisha’s Jajpur district reached Bengaluru on Saturday morning.

The third such train to the State with 120 MT LMO from Tatanagar in Jharkhand will reach here on Saturday evening, the South Western Railway said.

The total tonnage of LMO from both the trains is 240 MT, SWR added.

