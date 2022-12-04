The second phase of Gujarat polls will take place on Monday for 93 seats of 14 districts across North Gujarat and Central Gujarat regions.

In the fray are 833 candidates that include high profile candidates, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad. The Congress has fielded Rajya Sabha member Amee Yajnik against him.

Ahmedabad district, which has the largest 21 seats, falls under the Central Gujarat region having eight districts with total 61 seats, of which BJP had won 40 seats in 2017 polls, while Congress had won 19 seats, while two seats had gone to Independent candidates.

The North Gujarat region has six districts with 32 seats, of which BJP had won 11 seats, while Congress bagged majority of 20 seats and a Congress-supported Independent from Vadgam seat.

Out of the total 93 seats of the second phase, BJP had won 51 seats in 2017, while Congress managed 39 and three went to Independent candidates.

Related Stories Gujarat polls: 16 seats in Ahmedabad significant for BJP The 16 Assembly seats in Ahmedabad city, considered a stronghold of the BJP, are once again in the spotlight. READ NOW

Besides the Chief Minister, the other prominent leaders in the fray for the second phase include BJP’s former minister and cooperative leader, Shankar Chaudhary from Tharad seat, Congress leader Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam seat - both in Banaskantha district, BJP’s Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar (South) seat, Hardik Patel from Viramgam seat, and CK Raulji from Godhra seat. The leader of Opposition in the house, Sukhram Rathva is running from Jetpur (pavi) seat in Chhota Udepur district.

As per the Election Commission data, total of 833 candidates are in the fray for the second phase, voting for which will take place between 8 am to 5 pm on Monday. The second phase has 69 women candidates.

Total 2.52 crore electors are registered for the second phase, including 1.3 crore male electors and 1.22 crore female electors. Total 14,975 polling stations are set-up with 26,409 polling booths.

The campaigning for second phase of polls had ended on Saturday evening with three key competing parties BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party holding rallies, public meetings, roadshows, and door-to-door campaigning. From the BJP camp, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held massive roadshows in Ahmedabad, rallies in North and Central Gujarat districts during December 1 and 2, while Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior party leaders held public meetings to convince the voters.

Related Stories Vote for BJP and I guarantee a bright future for next 25 years: Modi at last Gujarat rally Claims credit on State’s development, “Gujarat has a come a long way from aloo chips to micro chips” READ NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote at a school in Ahmedabad’s Ranip area, while Home Minister Amit Shah will vote at Naranpura and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will cast his vote at Shilaj in Ahmedabad.

The first phase of polls was held on 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat regions on December 1. The average voter turnout was registered at 63.31 per cent, lower than what was recorded in 2017.