Secularism ingrained in every Indian, says Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that secularism is in the blood and veins of every Indian, and minorities are more secure in India than in any other country, even as he asked some countries to refrain from advising India on its internal affairs.
‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ has been the essence of Indian culture, Naidu said, while speaking after inaugurating the platinum jubilee celebrations of Andhra Vidyabhi Vardhani (AVV) Educational Institutions in Warangal. “Respecting all religions and ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhav’ is our culture we should continue to follow,” an official release here quoted him as saying.
Appreciating the country’s rich spiritual heritage, Naidu said (chanting) Bharat Mata Ki Jai means the Jai of 130 crore Indians.
The Vice President also objected to some country’s tendency to comment on India’s internal matters, and asked them to refrain from it. With India being the largest parliamentary democracy, he said it can manage its own affairs.
Stressing that peace was a prerequisite for development, Naidu said that in a democracy, everyone has a right to dissent and protest, but it should be done in a peaceful manner. He asked the youth to develop a positive attitude in life and be constructive in their approach.
Naidu urged the Union and State governments to link employment up to a level with the local languages to promote the use of mother tongue in the country. He called for promoting the use of Indian languages in the administration, saying,This will not only bring the administration closer to the people but also help in preservation of our rich linguistic heritage.
Quoting Sardar Patel, Naidu said unless a child understands the language of instruction properly, he would not be able to understand the subject being taught in that language.
Advocating value-based education, Naidu said it should focus on overall development of the students by imparting morals, ethics and age-old civilisational values of the country. Seeking a change in mindset of society, he said children should be taught to be respectful towards girls and women from an early age.
Highlighting that Indian culture shows great respect for women, the Vice-President said it was evident from the fact that all rivers in the country had been named after women.
Expressing concern over the fast-depleting water resources, he said lakes and traditional water bodies should be maintained. Also, he appreciated the work being done by the Telangana Government for developing irrigation in the State.
