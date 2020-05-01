Security agencies change their way of tackling militancy in Kashmir: Report

The security grid placed in Union Territory Jammu Kashmir has framed a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to tackle Pakistan-backed militancy in the Valley, India Today reported.

According to the report, the new guidelines are not made public yet, but they have been put in place to contain the rise of militancy in the Valley. Some features that are part of the new SOP include -

Preventing publicity of militants

Jammu and Kashmir’s security forces on Wednesday were successful in killing Ansar Gazwat ul Hind (AGH) Burhan Koka and two of his associates at Melhoora in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

However, the security forces chose not to address the press and released a statement that shared generic information that “in the ensuing encounter, 3 militants were killed. The identification of killed militants is being ascertained.”

As per the report by India Today, the move has been taken to deny them the publicity by disclosing their outfit. J&K security forces are going to extra lengths to ensure militants remain unidentified even at the local level. The security grid has avoided pitfalls including giving out details of the top 10 or 20 ‘most wanted militants’.

No public funerals

The forces will tighten security and may not allow gathering of thousands of people to pay tribute to the deceased militants which could lead to sloganeering or militant commanders making an appearance sometimes, to fuel the crowd.

On April 8, thousands thronged for the funeral of Jaish militant commander Sajad Nawab Dar in violation of lockdown norms due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Social media crackdown by the cyber police

The cyber police are closely scrutinizing social media accounts in the Valley. In April, it summoned three journalists, including photojournalist Masrat Zahra, senior journalist Peerzada Ashiq, and political commentator Gowher Geelani.

The J&K government on Wednesday that the right to access the internet is not a fundamental right and the degree of access for exercising free speech or for carrying on any trade or business can be curtailed, as per media reports.

Militants actively chased

Security forces have intensified counter-militant operations even amidst the coronavirus crisis. More than 50 militants have been killed in the encounter in 2020, and around 25 militants have been killed after the Covid-19 lockdown was put in place.