SED to check viability of class resumption for 10th and 12th in villages

The School Education Department (SED) was directed by Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday to check the viability of starting classes for standard 10th and 12th in villages that have been Covid free for the last few months and will remain free of the pandemic in future with the cooperation of the villagers.

Thackeray was speaking at a meeting of the School Education Department, which was attended by the concerned ministers and senior officials, a media statement issued by the State government said.

At the meeting, starting of 10th and 12th standard classes in the villages was discussed with the possibility of strictly following the social distancing measures by the villagers.

While evaluating the marks of 12th standard students, the Chief Minister said that a proposal should be submitted by the Department based on the 12th standard assessment method announced by CBSE, the statement said.

A plan is being proposed by the Department to cover the educational expenses of the students who have lost both their parents due to the Covid pandemic, informed School Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, in the statement.

The Chief Minister has responded positively to this plan and instructed that the proposal, along with the required funds should be submitted to the State Cabinet for approval.