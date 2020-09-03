Seeking timely treatment crucial to defeating Covid infection: Minister

A patient suffering from Covid infection can overcome the disease by keeping a strong mind. A 107-year-old woman in Jalna district fought the infection with her strong willpower, said Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

He was participating in a discussion about the pandemic on the Sahyadri TV channel.

Tope was engaging with the people of the state via the government-controlled Sahyadri channel, which is a part of the Doordarshan bouquet.

Tope said fighting the disease requires willpower and immunity. The 107-year-old woman, along with her 80-year-old son and 60-65 years old grandsons and granddaughters have all recovered from the infection and have returned home. The corona infection can be overcome, but it needs patients to go to the hospital for treatment at the right time, he said.

All the people in the state should undergo regular checks with a pulse oximeter. If a person's oxygen level in the blood falls below 95 per cent, then he or she should seek medical treatment. This can reduce mortality. Citizens must follow such health advisories, the Minister said.

There are more than 2,000 Covid centres in 356 talukas of Maharashtra and over 2.5 lakh beds, he added.