Selco launches solar-powered mobile swab collection units

Social enterprise Selco Solar Light Pvt Ltd has launched a solar-powered solution to help the frontline healthcare workers in rural areas. In this regard, it has installed solar panel in a mobile swab collection van for the benefit of healthcare workers from Kundapur taluk of Udupi district.

Guruprakash Shetty, Assistant General Manager of Selco Solar Light Pvt Ltd, told BusinessLine that such mobile swab collection units are doing a great job in rural areas. However, they have to work with the vehicle parked under the sunlight for long hours during the summer months.

He said the 75-watt unit atop the mobile swab collection van can provide power supply to two fans, a mobile charging unit, and a torchlight. These facilities provide some amount of relief to the workers in these mobile swab collection units.

Stating that Selco Solar is ready to associate with those who come forward to implement such solutions for frontline healthcare workers in rural and urban areas, he said, many village panchayats in Udupi district would want to use such mobile vans to collect swabs when they get large number of NRIs in the coming days.

He also said that such a facility can also be provided for healthcare workers at border check-posts. Selco Solar can also provide such solutions to frontline healthcare workers in urban areas, in cases where swabs are collected in kiosks kind of set-ups, he said.

To a query, Shetty said Selco Solar is installing solar panels to mobile swab collection vans under its village care programme. The village care programme aims at adopting small villages to make them sustainable through energy interventions in entrepreneurship, healthcare and education sectors.

It may be mentioned here that Selco Solar has come out with more than 60 solar-powered solutions that are designed to meet the livelihood requirements of a region / profession in a cost-effective manner. The solutions include solar-powered laptop printers, sewing machines, blowers for blacksmiths, mobile canteens, roti-rolling machines and milking machines.