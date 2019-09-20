Sena-BJP alliance announcement in 2 days: Uddhav Thackeray

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
Shiv Sena and BJP will contest the next month’s Maharashtra Assembly elections jointly and an announcement on the seat sharing formula will be made in the next two days, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday.
Talking to reporters after a meeting with senior party leaders ahead of the elections slated next month, Thackeray said the “formula” was decided during the Lok Sabha elections, where the two parties had a pre-poll alliance.
“It was media which spread reports that both the parties will contest 135 seats each,” Thackeray said.
Ahead of the meeting, Sena secretary Anil Desai had said the alliance would be announced on or before BJP chief Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit on September 22.
On reports that the Sena will contest 126 seats and the BJP 162 of the total 288 seats in the Assembly, Desai had declined to comment on the figures, adding the seat sharing will be as decided by Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Diwakar Raote, senior Shiv Sena leader and minister in Maharashtra government had recently said the alliance will break if the Sena doesn’t get to contest 50 per cent of the seats.
A few days later Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said, “BJP will have to respect the 50-50 formula that was decided in presence of Shah and Fadnavis.”
BJP and Shiv Sena contested 2014 state Assembly elections separately after they failed to arrive at a seat- sharing formula.
After the BJP formed the Government in October 2014, the Sena joined the ministry the same year.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports