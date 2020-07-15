Sena-NCP-Cong alliance on alert; wary that BJP may pull a ‘M.P.’ in Maharashtra

The ‘back to office’ rush — is it wise?
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar, the architect of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray has jumped into action amidst the buzz in political circles that the BJP would carry out ‘ Operation Lotus’ in October to topple the State government.
The ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is on alert as it fears that after Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the BJP’s central leadership might turn its attention to Maharashtra.
As hectic political developments started in Rajasthan with Congress leader Sachin Pilot revolting against the party, Pawar started a series of meetings with Congress and Shiv Sena leaders. The alliance parties held separate meetings with their seniors to discuss the strategy to keep the flock together.
The meetings gain significance against the backdrop that Congress is unhappy with the functioning of the government. Congress leaders had earlier demanded that they must be involved in the decision-making process and Shiv Sena and NCP leaders must not take arbitrary decisions.
In an interview given to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana this week , Sharad Pawar alleged that BJP was misusing power to destabilise governments run by the Opposition parties. BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ is meant to topple other party governments, but this would not work in Maharashtra, he said. “Maharashtra has a government of three parties. It is important that these three (parties) communicate (among themselves). Any operation will fail if the Chief Minister keeps communication (with alliance partners)” said Pawar asserting the Uddhav Thackeray led government will complete the five-year term.
BJP State President Chandrakant recently said that unrest was brewing among the ruling alliance MLAs and leaders. According to BJP leaders the government will fall because of its infighting and not because of BJP’s efforts to pull it down.
In 2019 assembly polls BJP bagged 105 seats while Sena won 56. Congress and NCP bagged 44 and 54 seats respectively. BJP-Sena fought election together but parted ways after results as the BJP did not agree to share the post of Chief Minister for 2.5 years. Shiv Sena then formed the government with NCP and Congress.
