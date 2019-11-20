Sena suspicious of Pawar’s power play

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s meeting in Delhi has created ripples in Maharashtra’s political circles. As State Congress leaders are still wary to join the Sena-led government, Sena leaders are worried about the stability of the government with the NCP.

Sena sources said that newly elected MLAs are not very sure about Pawar’s political moves and hence Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray is busy convincing them about the new political tie-up. Political circles in Maharashtra are abuzz with talks of a business tycoon playing a role in bringing BJP and NCP together.

Interestingly, when Pawar was recently asked about the alleged involvement of the corporate house in government formation, Pawar said that he had not discussed this issue with anyone except political leaders.

Sena leaders admit that Pawar’s NCP is the only party in Maharashtra, which can form an alliance with any party including the BJP to share the power. Even as Sena MP Sanjay Raut put up a brave face before media saying that Pawar and Modi meet was to discuss farmers’ problems, even his own party leaders are not ready to believe this.

Sena leaders pointed out that PM Modi has always praised Pawar and made it a point not to launch a vicious attack against him during the State election campaign. Modi’s latest praise for Pawar came when the Prime Minister was speaking on the occasion of 250th Session of the Upper House. Modi said other parties, including the BJP, should learn from the NCP and Biju Janata Dal how to adhere to parliamentary norms. He also added that despite being disciplined in the House, NCP has continued its successful political journey.

“At a personal level, I respect him (Pawar) as he has contributed to public life..” Modi told BJP workers in Maharashtra early this year.

In 2016, when Modi came to the Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) in Manjari on an invitation from Pawar, he praised the NCP President as an “example” to others in public life. “I have personal respect for Pawar. I was the Gujarat Chief Minister that time. He helped me walk by holding my finger. I feel proud to pronounce this publicly,” he had stated.