Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel in ICU weeks after contracting Covid-19

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago, has been admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment, his family said on Sunday.
They said Patel’s condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation.
Several Congress leaders, including former party president Rahul Gandhi, wished the AICC treasurer a speedy recovery.
Patel, 71, had announced on Twitter on October 1 that he contracted coronavirus.
In a tweet on Sunday, Ahmed Patel’s son Faisal said: “On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment.”
“His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation...We request you to pray for his speedy recovery,” he said.
In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, “I wish Ahmed Patel ji a speedy and complete recovery at the earliest. The party needs his able guidance every step of the way.”
Describing Patel as “an extraordinary figure in Indian politics”, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the veteran leader battles for his health.
“I have long been an admirer of his exceptional qualities & wish him a speedy & complete recovery. He has pulled off many great victories; praying that this will be one more!” Tharoor said.
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said he was deeply concerned and praying for the good health of his “friend and comrade” Ahmed Patel.
A host of Congress leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Manish Tewari and Sachin Pilot, wished a speedy recovery to Patel.
Many Congress leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi and Tarun Gogoi, had also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier. Besides Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, several Union ministers had also been infected with the coronavirus earlier.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Sensex, Nifty 50 continued to forge ahead last week; however, stay watchful
SBI (₹229.6)The stock of SBI witnessed a positive opening last week and rallied to register an intra-week high ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...