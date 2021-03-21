Sensing imminent defeat, Mamata readying her excuse: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday questioned why West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was raising doubts over the EVM; even before voting was about to begin.

The first phase of polls in Bengal will be held on March 27.

According to the Prime Minister, sensing imminent defeat, the CM was readying her excuse in this regard.

Banerjee has, over her last few rallies, alleged possible EVM manipulation. She had claimed the BJP could “create a snag” thereby manipulating the machines. Trinamool workers have been asked to “remain alert” on voting days and “after polls to guard EVMs”. Banerjee has demanded a tally of all VVPAT slips, so there isn’t any rigging of EVMs.

“Didi is alleging EVM rigging and manipulation; and this even before elections have begun. She is sensing imminent defeat and is readying an excuse already,” the PM said from a rally in Bankura.

This was Modi’s second consecutive rally in the state and his third in four days.

Not just EVMs, the West Bengal Chief Minister even questioned the neutrality and functioning of the Election Commission of India, which drew a sharp response from the latter.

The PM also sought to respond to a series of poll graffiti that portrayed him in poor light.

“Didi is taking out her anger on me because I am standing up against her corruption; I am working for the poor, and I’m not allowing her people cut money from central schemes. BJP’s governance runs on schemes; and the Trinamool government runs on scams,” he said.

Pitch for Development

The BJP made its mark in the one-time CPM strongholds of Bankura and Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 polls, leading convincingly across tribal; SC, ST and rural constituencies of the region. The sudden surge in support has seen the BJP work towards building an organisation in the district.

Modi, meanwhile, pitched for the development of Bankura district as an eco-tourism and heritage-tourism hub.

Handicrafts of the region, including Dokra metal casting techniques and Bishnipuri sarees, have global acceptance and these need to be promoted. Schemes are being worked out in this regard, the PM said.

On the other hand, making and selling terracotta toys will also be promoted under different Central schemes.

Modi questioned as to why irrigation facilities of the area continue to be overlooked. Projects to deliver piped water connections to households remain incomplete.

Bankura is another arid district of the state suffering from acute drinking water shortage.