Serentica Global Renewable Energy is planning to set up 10 GW renewable energy projects in Andhra Pradesh.

This was disclosed in a meeting of AP Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh with representatives of the Vedanta Group subsidiary at the company’s office in Mumbai on Thursday, according to a release.

Lokesh had invited the state government, corporates and investors such as Serentica Global to support the AP government’s goal of generating 72 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

“We want to create jobs for the youth by setting up renewable energy projects in the state,” the Minister said.