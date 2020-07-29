Sero-survey in Mumbai shows 57% respondents in slums, 16% in residential areas were exposed to Covid-19

How Amazon India is going green, one box at a time
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced the results of its first serological surveillance in the city.
The sero-survey study, carried out in three wards of Mumbai, found that 57 per cent of the people tested who were exposed to the novel coronavirus were from slums, and 16 per cent from residential housing societies.
The prevalence in women was found to be marginally higher than in men. The results of the sero-survey also suggested that a higher proportion of the overall infections were asymptomatic infections.
“Taking together the current prevalence (estimated here) and records from BMC on reported deaths, the infection fatality rate (IFR) is likely to be very low (0.05-0.10 per cent). Among others, this could be attributed to effective containment efforts and active measures to isolate symptomatic cases by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM),” the municipal authority said in an official release.
“These results will be valuable to learn more about herd immunity. Although it is still unclear what level of prevalence leads to herd immunity, findings indicate that at least in slums this could be attained sooner than later if the immunity exists and persists in a significant proportion of the population,” it said.
BMC further suggested that proper measures related to hygiene and sanitation, including measures such as social distancing, are proving to be effective in controlling infections.
The survey was conducted in Chembur, Matunga and Dahisar areas for 12-14 days in the first half of July. In the first round, 6,936 samples were collected from the general population in slum and non-slum areas.
The survey was jointly commissioned by NITI Aayog, MCGM and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.
The e-commerce giant's sustainabilty quotient got a boost recently, when it announced 100% elimination of ...
About a dozen cities in the country are in the process of reclaiming their native biodiversity to mitigate ...
The Indian wearables market in 2019 saw a record year of growth, which research firm IDC said had grown 177 ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Government employees get full tax exemption on quitting, while others get only a partial tax break
₹1086 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105511001115 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
With proper planning, discipline in execution, and continuous monitoring, achievement of goals should be ...
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...