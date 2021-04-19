Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to get ₹4,500-cr govt ‘advance’

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Vaccine makers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech will get approximately ₹4,500 crore as advance payment without any bank guarantee from the government. Both companies supply the two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, that are being rolled-out in the country.
“We have relaxed General Financial Rules (GFR) which will enable advance payment without any bank guarantee. This will bring down the cost of fund,” a senior government official told BusinessLine.
Serum Institute will get approximately ₹3,000 crore while Bharat Biotech will get around ₹1,500 crore. However, the official did not explain the amount will cover how many vaccines to be supplied.
Vaccine manufacturers have been seeking financial support from the government considering investment made in R&D and huge capacity addition. As there was no provision for advance payment in such situations in GFR, initially government was considering assisting these companies by getting support from multilateral agencies. Since this is a long process, it is believed that Finance Ministry decided to amend GFR to provide low-cost funds immediately, so that more and more supply of vaccines can be insured.
Recently, Serum Chief Adar Poonawalla had urged the government to financially support their expansion plans. Serum expects to make 100 million doses per month by May-June (from 65 million odd now). Bharat Biotech has not been as vocal on its financial requirements, but the aid will help up its production.
The government’s latest move comes close on the heels of it roping in three public sector units to make Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Bharat Biotech had been given ₹65 crore as part of that plan as well, and the aim was to touch 10 crore doses (from one crore now) by September.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
A 25-member team is on a mission to revive Urdu calligraphy
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...