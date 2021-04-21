Serum Institute fixes Covishield price at ₹400 per dose for States

Vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India (SII) said it is pricing its Covid-19 vaccine at a per dose cost of ₹ 400 for States and ₹ 600 for the private market.

This follows a recent government announcement to expand vaccination to all citizens of over 18 years in the country from May. The government has also allowed companies to sell 50 per cent of their capacity to States and to private entities.

The price is higher than that the one fixed by the Centre (₹250), when the vaccines were procured through central government channels. The company pointed out that its prices were affordable in comparison to global vaccine prices. ( see the accompanying table )

SII Chief Adar Poonawalla said the Centre’s directives would help scale up vaccine production and allow State governments, private hospitals, and vaccination centres to procure vaccines directly. SII will also receive ₹ 3,000-crore support from the Centre.

“For the next two months, we will address the limited capacity by scaling up the vaccine production. Going ahead, 50 per cent of our capacities will be served to the Government of India's vaccination programme, and the remaining 50 per cent of the capacity will be for State governments and private hospitals,” he said.

“Owing to the complexity, and the urgency of the situation, it is challenging to supply it independently to each corporate entity. We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the State facilitated machinery and private health systems. Post 4-5 months, the vaccines will be made available in retail and free trade,” he said.

SII’s COVISHIELD Price per dose State Governments INR 400 Private Hospitals INR 600

Global Vaccines in the private market Price per dose American Vaccines > INR 1500 Russian Vaccines > INR 750 Chinese Vaccines > INR 750

Price information Source: SII