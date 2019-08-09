ServiceNow opens development centre in Hyderabad

ServiceNow, a US-based firm that provides digital work flow capabilities to businesses, has opened a new development centre here.

The second largest centre for the company with 10,000 employees globally, the Hyderabad centre has about 2,000 employees.

“We are going to hire about 1,200 employees in the next 9-12 months. We are going to add two more floors at this facility,” Rao Surapaneni, Vice-President of Engineering and Head (India Product Operations) of ServiceNow, said.

The company kicked off its operations five years ago with two people. The new centre will be its largest research and development centre in Asia and its second largest globally.

Addressing a press conference to mark the inauguration of the development centre on Friday, he said the firm had entered into an agreement with Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK), a skill development organisation set by the State Government to train engineering graduates in ServiceNow technologies.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Information Technology and Industries, Govt of Telangana), said the Government wanted the company to extend the association to 100 colleges from the present 20.

“Graduates with ServiceNow certification are getting 20-25 per cent more compensation than the regular graduates,” Rao Surapaneni said.

The development centre will house teams across various functions, including product engineering, application development, product operations and management, service engineering and customer support.

“They leverage artificial intelligence technologies and build mobile experiences for our customers to unlock productivity for their employees and deliver great consumer experiences,” he said.