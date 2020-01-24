Set example by following duties to country and pave way for ‘new India’: PM Modi

Art on a drawstring
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the youth to set an example by following their duties to the country and said this will pave the way for the building of a ‘new India’.
Addressing the young crowd which will participate in the Republic Day parade, Modi also extolled India’s diversity, saying geographical and social diversities are features of the country’s greatness. “We have to ensure that no person and no region in India is left behind. This is also the aim behind the Republic Day parade,” he said, adding that India is a life force made up of several ideals and values.
He said the youth have to set an example by following their duties. “This is our 71st Republic Day. For the past 70 years, as a republic, we have set a perfect example before the world,” he said adding that now was a need to pay attention duties.
He said this important aspect of the Constitution could not be discussed in great detail in the past. “We must give prominence and priority to our duties as citizens. If we are able to perform our duties properly, then we will not have to fight for our rights,” he said.
NCC cadets NSS volunteers, tableau artists were part of the audience.
Defining unity in diversity, Modi said despite several languages, traditions, castes and creeds, India is one — like a bouquet of flowers. Referring to their efforts of training for the Republic Day parade, Modi said the whole world witnesses the power of India through their performance on Rajpath.
“It also has an effect in the propagation of soft power of India and also boosts tourism sector. This sentiment is further strengthened by our youth exchange programmes,” he said.
Referring to the NCC cadets and NSS volunteers, the prime minister said when a rich tradition of discipline and service through NCC and NSS is seen on Rajpath, crores of youth of the country are inspired and encouraged.
Modi also said collective efforts will have to be made to make the life each and every citizen of the country easier.
