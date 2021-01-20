Set up Covid vaccine testing centre in Telangana: KT Rama Rao

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has appealed to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan to set up a vaccine testing and certification laboratory in Hyderabad, on the lines of the Central Drug Laboratory in Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh.

Stating that Hyderabad is the ‘Vaccine Capital of the World’, he said the city manufactured 600 billion doses of different vaccines, contributing one-third of all the doses produced in the world.

“The vaccines manufactured in Hyderabad are being sent to Kasauli for testing and certification. The logistics and the time involved are constraining the industry in being a more effective and competitive destination,” the Minister said in a letter to the Union Minister.

He said that the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) was establishing the country’s largest National Animal Resource facility for biomedical research in the Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

“The State Government has provided the required land for the project free of cost to ICMR for setting up the facility,” he said.