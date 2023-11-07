Drugmaker Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd said, the fire at its Mahad plant (Maharashtra) last Friday had resulted in seven casualties.

In an announcement to the stock exchanges, the company said, it’s priority was to take care of impacted employees and their families. “The cause of fire is being investigated and the company is committed to extend all assistance to the relevant authorities investigating into this matter,” the company added.

Blue Jet said, it was “in the process of evaluating the extent of the damage caused to its assets which are adequately insured and have started the necessary procedures.” Further it added, its team was working with State and local authorities to restore normalcy in the said unit.

Significantly, Blue Jet Healthcare had debuted on the stock exchanges, earlier this month. It follows a collaborative business model, with clients including speciality pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. And it’s expertise includes making contrast media intermediates and high-intensity sweeteners, including saccharin and its salts as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients.

