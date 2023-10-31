Several politicians belonging to the opposition parties and some journalists were alerted by Apple on Tuesday warning them that their phones are being targeted by State-sponsored attackers

“Apple believes you are being targeted by State-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID,” the alleged Apple alert says. “These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a State-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone.”

The alert was received by at least six politicians including Shashi Tharoor of the Congress party, Mahua Moitra of the All India Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena, Raghav Chadha of AAP, Sitaram Yechury of CPI (M), and Pawan Khera from Congress.

Received from an Apple ID, threat-notifications@apple.com, which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?@PMOIndia@INCIndia@kharge@RahulGandhipic.twitter.com/5zyuoFmaIa — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 31, 2023

Wonder who? Shame on you.

Cc: @HMOIndia for your kind attention pic.twitter.com/COUJyisRDk — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 30, 2023

Received text & email from Apple warning me Govt trying to hack into my phone & email. @HMOIndia - get a life. Adani & PMO bullies - your fear makes me pity you. @priyankac19 - you, I , & 3 other INDIAns have got it so far . pic.twitter.com/2dPgv14xC0 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 31, 2023

