Shah hails PM, Nitish for efficiently handling migrant crisis in Bihar

“The Modi government was able to help 1.25 crore people reach their destinations. Modi government has also allocated ₹20- lakh-crore package which is 10 per cent of the country’s GDP. I would also like to thank Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi for taking every step in the battle against the coronavirus epidemic,” said Shah, underlining Nitish’s leadership.

Shah began his address by offering condolences to the victims of Covid-19 and projected the PM’s stewardship of the pandemic crisis and the popular response to it as comparable to the iconic incident of people observing a weekly fast in 1965 on a call by former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri. “Janata curfew will be imprinted in the country’s golden history for people following a leader’s appeal. After former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, I have not seen a leader other than PM Narendra Modi on whose appeal the whole country got united,” said Shah.

Although the BJP said the web-rally had nothing to do with elections, scheduled to be held in October-November, Shah spelt out the party’s main campaign themes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stewardship of the country’s response to the pandemic and the Bihar Government’s track record on development from “Laltain Raj (a reference to the main Opposition party RJD’s election symbol) to LED Raj” as also scrapping of Article 370, 35A and initiating the process to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The BJP later claimed that Shah’s virtual rally had registered a “record response” on the Internet with 14 lakh Facebook views and 66,000 views on Twitter.

The BJP on Sunday virtually launched its campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections through a webcast by Home Minister Amit Shah who made a case for efficient handling of the migrant crisis by the Centre and the State government and gave clear hints of projecting Nitish Kumar as the Chief Ministerial face of the BJP-JD(U)-LJP coalition.

