Amit Shah reviews security situation, counter-terrorism measures in Kashmir

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the security situation and steps taken to combat terrorism in Kashmir Valley in the wake of a spate of attacks on civilians, particularly non-local labourers and minorities.
Shah reviewed the security scenario at a meeting held at the Raj Bhawan here and attended by top civil administration officials, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and senior security officials from the Army, CRPF, police and other agencies, officials said.
The Home Minister was briefed about the steps taken to eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and counter-infiltration measures taken by the forces, the officials said.
Also see: Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar on 3-day visit to J-K
Shah’s visit to Kashmir comes in the backdrop of 11 civilian killings in the valley in October alone. Five of those killed were labourers from Bihar, while three, including two teachers, belonged to minority communities in Kashmir.
This is Shah’s first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories on August 5, 2019.
Security was beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Shah’s visit.
Additional deployment of security forces has been made across the valley, especially in the city, the officials said.
Also see: India among select few countries developing hypersonic missiles: US Congressional report
Official sources said that 50 companies of additional paramilitary forces are being inducted into the valley in the wake of the recent spate of civilian killings.
Bunkers manned by paramilitary CRPF have come up in several areas of the city as well in other parts of Kashmir Valley, the officials said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
Early in the book, Ramesh notes that there has so far been only one serious biographer of Sir Edwin, and says, ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...