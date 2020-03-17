Shaheen Bagh protesters to be removed as coronavirus precautionary measure

You won't miss your flight, thanks to floorwalkers
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The Delhi government has imposed a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people in Delhi to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal maintained that the ban will be imposed on the Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest as well, which has been going on since December 14, 2019, Hindustan Times reported.
Chief Minister Kejriwal declared new measures to be taken in the national capital on Monday that includes the ban on large gatherings.
Addressing media, he said: “This will be applicable for all. Whether it is a protest or anything else, people will have to follow it.”
Meanwhile, protesters at Shaheen Bagh are taking up necessary precautions while continuing their demonstration against the contentious new citizenship law.
So far, Delhi has reported seven confirmed cases of the virus, including two patients who have recovered and discharged from the intensive care at Safdarjung Hospital. One person, a 68-year-old woman, died last week in Delhi.
The Delhi government had imposed restrictions on any gathering of more than 200 people on Friday, including sports events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL). Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had asked people to avoid public gatherings and maintain “social distancing” as preventive measures.
The Delhi government has also shut all cinema halls, schools and colleges till March 31.
According to Qazi Emad, media coordinator of the Shaheen Bagh protest, the order of shut down has come for entertainment services, while Shaheen Bagh is agitation and fight for survival.
Another legal team member of Shaheen Bagh told HT that the protesters will only vacate the place if the Supreme Court asks them to do so.
So far, no such order has been passed for Mumbai Bagh, Bengaluru Bagh protesters yet.
Suggested keywords:
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...