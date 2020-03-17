Shaheen Bagh protesters to be removed as coronavirus precautionary measure

The Delhi government has imposed a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people in Delhi to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal maintained that the ban will be imposed on the Shaheen Bagh sit-in protest as well, which has been going on since December 14, 2019, Hindustan Times reported.

Chief Minister Kejriwal declared new measures to be taken in the national capital on Monday that includes the ban on large gatherings.

Addressing media, he said: “This will be applicable for all. Whether it is a protest or anything else, people will have to follow it.”

Meanwhile, protesters at Shaheen Bagh are taking up necessary precautions while continuing their demonstration against the contentious new citizenship law.

So far, Delhi has reported seven confirmed cases of the virus, including two patients who have recovered and discharged from the intensive care at Safdarjung Hospital. One person, a 68-year-old woman, died last week in Delhi.

The Delhi government had imposed restrictions on any gathering of more than 200 people on Friday, including sports events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL). Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had asked people to avoid public gatherings and maintain “social distancing” as preventive measures.

The Delhi government has also shut all cinema halls, schools and colleges till March 31.

According to Qazi Emad, media coordinator of the Shaheen Bagh protest, the order of shut down has come for entertainment services, while Shaheen Bagh is agitation and fight for survival.

Another legal team member of Shaheen Bagh told HT that the protesters will only vacate the place if the Supreme Court asks them to do so.

So far, no such order has been passed for Mumbai Bagh, Bengaluru Bagh protesters yet.

