Sharad Pawar’s NCP splits, so does his family; Supriya Sule confirms schism

Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) stands divided. Pawar’s nephew and NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as a deputy to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis early on Saturday morning.

Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule’s WhatsApp status said: ‘Party and family split’. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Sule, who was teary-eyed, refused to comment on the development. Earlier, Sharad Pawar made it clear that he does not support nephew Ajit’s move.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik told reporters that the letter of support for the BJP by NCP MLAs submitted by Ajit Pawar was actually a letter in which NCP MLAs had signed their attendance at a party meeting. He added that the NCP, the Sena and the Congress stand together and that the parties’ leaders would address the media today. Malik said that the MLAs who accompanied Ajit Pawar to the swearing-in ceremony were ‘misguided’. He claimed that these MLAs have since met Sharad Pawar.

NCP State President Jayant Patil said that the party stands with Sharad Pawar and that its MLAs are with him.

Meanwhile, the State governor has asked the BJP to prove its majority on the floor of the House on November 30. BJP State President Chandrakant Patil said that the new government, under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, would provide a stable government in Maharashtra. He claimed that the BJP would prove its majority in the House.