Shiv Sena hints at split in Maharashtra BJP

Asserting that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra is stable, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday hinted that a chunk of BJP MLAs in the State might shift loyalties to the ruling alliance.

“Currently, the Opposition has a strength of 105 (MLAs) and we wish them luck that it (the number) should remain the same,” said the Saamana editorial. “But the government has (the support of) 170 and if it goes up to 200, the Opposition should not blame the government.”

The editorial also made sarcastic remarks about Governor and former BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari, saying he is a “straightforward saint mahatma” carrying the RSS flag. He should not be suspected of plotting against the government, it added.

The editorial indirectly warned Koshyari, saying: “There is historical evidence that Governors who have violated the Constitution have paid a huge price for the same. Basically, the Maharashtra government is functioning as per the Constitution. The Thackeray government has a full majority. There is no issue of stability.”

Leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena- NCP-Congress government claim that former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is trying to keep the BJP’s flock together by assuring the MLAs that the party will soon occupy the ruling benches.

NCP President Sharad Pawar, speaking to various news channels, has said that any effort to engineer a split in the ruling alliance will evoke a strong reaction from the people. He alleged that Fadnavis is “impatient” to return to the power but there is no threat to the Thackeray government.

Fadnavis, speaking to the media, refuted the allegations. The ruling alliance is trying to divert attention from its ‘failure’ to handle the Covid-19 crisis by raising political issues, he said.

Over the past couple of days, political activities in the State have gained momentum amid a buzz that the Centre is unhappy with the Thackeray government’s handling of the pandemic.