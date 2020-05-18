Shivajinagar latest hotspot to give Bengaluru sleepless nights

After the Hongasandra and Padarayanapura clusters in Bengaluru, now, the latest hotspot of Shivajinagar is giving the city sleepless nights.

The three hotspots in the city have recorded around 225 cases, which account for around 55 per cent of the cases.

The Shivajinagar area, has seen over 30 positive cases in under a week.

It all started with patient No 653, a housekeeper at a quarantine hotel in the area, who transmitted the virus to a nurse from Shifa Hospital, who in turn is said to have infected around 70 people.

Hongasandra, an area close to Electronic City, was rocked after about 300 contacts of a migrant labouruer who tested positive, had to be tested and quarantined.

In the other hotspot, Padarayanapura, off Mysuru Road, few Tablighi Jamaat returnees tested positive and their contacts were identified and tested. So far around 350 persons, both primary and secondary contacts, have been tested and are under quarantine. The area also saw violence wherein around 120 people, who had indulged in attacking police and the BBMP’s healthcare workers, were arrested.

New cases

Inter-State travel history to Maharashtra, especially to Mumbai, Thane and Kolhapur, comprised a bulk of the new cases followed by contact with patients No 869, 740, 927, 869, 589, 577, and from the containment zone in Kalaburgi.

As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin, Karnataka on Sunday reported 55 new cases taking the total tally to 1,147 cases, including 38 (one non-Covid) deaths and 509 discharges.

The State has 600 positive case patients who are in isolation at designated hospitals in stable condition, and 13 patients in ICU.

Patient No 1093, 54-year-male resident of Udupi with cardiac issues was admitted in a private hospital in Udupi district; he died due to cardiac arrest on May 14. Tested positive for Covid-19 on May 16.

The 55 new cases were reported in the following districts: Mandya (22), Kalaburagi (10), Hassan (six), Dharwad (four), Yadgir and Kolar (three each), Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga (two each) and Bhatkal (Uttara Kannada), Udupi and Vijayapura (one each). The day saw 13 discharges spread across Bengaluru Urban (seven), Kalaburgi (four), Tumakuru and Chikkaballapura (one each).