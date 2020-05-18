Shivajinagar latest hotspot to give Bengaluru sleepless nights

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
After the Hongasandra and Padarayanapura clusters in Bengaluru, now, the latest hotspot of Shivajinagar is giving the city sleepless nights.
The three hotspots in the city have recorded around 225 cases, which account for around 55 per cent of the cases.
The Shivajinagar area, has seen over 30 positive cases in under a week.
It all started with patient No 653, a housekeeper at a quarantine hotel in the area, who transmitted the virus to a nurse from Shifa Hospital, who in turn is said to have infected around 70 people.
Hongasandra, an area close to Electronic City, was rocked after about 300 contacts of a migrant labouruer who tested positive, had to be tested and quarantined.
In the other hotspot, Padarayanapura, off Mysuru Road, few Tablighi Jamaat returnees tested positive and their contacts were identified and tested. So far around 350 persons, both primary and secondary contacts, have been tested and are under quarantine. The area also saw violence wherein around 120 people, who had indulged in attacking police and the BBMP’s healthcare workers, were arrested.
Inter-State travel history to Maharashtra, especially to Mumbai, Thane and Kolhapur, comprised a bulk of the new cases followed by contact with patients No 869, 740, 927, 869, 589, 577, and from the containment zone in Kalaburgi.
As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department’s bulletin, Karnataka on Sunday reported 55 new cases taking the total tally to 1,147 cases, including 38 (one non-Covid) deaths and 509 discharges.
The State has 600 positive case patients who are in isolation at designated hospitals in stable condition, and 13 patients in ICU.
Patient No 1093, 54-year-male resident of Udupi with cardiac issues was admitted in a private hospital in Udupi district; he died due to cardiac arrest on May 14. Tested positive for Covid-19 on May 16.
The 55 new cases were reported in the following districts: Mandya (22), Kalaburagi (10), Hassan (six), Dharwad (four), Yadgir and Kolar (three each), Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga (two each) and Bhatkal (Uttara Kannada), Udupi and Vijayapura (one each). The day saw 13 discharges spread across Bengaluru Urban (seven), Kalaburgi (four), Tumakuru and Chikkaballapura (one each).
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The Centre’s coronavirus contact-tracing app aims to keep a tab on citizens’ health
If the pandemic comes under control by June, there is a good possibility of equity and commodity markets ...
Investors with a medium-term horizon can buy the stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals at current levels. The stock ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...