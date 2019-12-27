Shivakumar tipped to be next State Congress chief

Three cheers for the ‘cheer pheasant’ project
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
DK Shivakumar, former Minister and Congress leader is tipped to be the next Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.
A senior party functionary said the party High Command has firmed up its decision and is likely to announce it in a day or two.
Siddaramaiah quit as Leader of the Opposition and leader of the House in the Assembly, and Dinesh Gundu Rao quit the post of president KPCC, after the Congress got a drubbing in the recent by-elections. The party was able to win only two out of 15 seats.
As news of Shivakumar’s elevation broke out, the ruling BJP has been accusing him of trying to appease a section of the society after the Congress leader laid the foundation for the installation of a statue of Jesus Christ at Kapalibetta in his constituency Kanakapura.
Prominent among the BJP leaders who criticised and hit out at Shivakumar were BJP Ministers KS Eshwarappa, S Suresh Kumar and MLA MP. Renukachayra and BJP MPs Ananth Kumar Hegde and Pratap Simha.
Responding to these attacks, Shivakumar said he believed in “equality and religious tolerance” and that it was his duty to respect the faith of his constituents, who belong to all religions.
He further explained that the cost of the land at Kapalibetta was paid by him.
“I paid the amount from my pocket. There is no controversy. There was a proposal to seek the land about two years ago. But former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy supported me and sanctioned the land. Hundreds of temples of Rama, Shiva, Anjaneya (Hanuman) have been built. I am not for publicity.
I have donated 25 acres for construction of government schools, colleges, industrial training institutes in Kanakapura. I have done my job.”’
The Congress leader said there was no need for him to learn from people who attempted to destroy the Constitution of B.R. Ambedkar.
The village of Seri in Himachal Pradesh is going all out to protect the endangered bird species
Companies such as Great Wall Motors and Changan are queuing up to woo buyers here
Geopolitical tensions, tech disruptions to intensify in the new decade
The new decade is all about partnerships
A glut of savings provides the technical backdrop for this outlook
Pledging of MF units is cheaper than a personal loan. Read on to know the criteria
After serving a company for more than 20 years, I had to surrender shares I got as ESOP, on my resignation ...
Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a ...
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...