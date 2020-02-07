Shoppers Stop opens its 6th store in Hyderabad

Fashion and beauty destination retail chain Shoppers Stop Limited opened its 6th store in Hyderabad at Sarath City Capital Mall here on Friday, taking its store count in the country to 90.

In June 2019, Shoppers Stop also launched India’s first luxury beauty store Arcelia at GVK1 Mall, Banjara Hills.

The new store spread over 30,000 sq ft has brought together more than 200 brands including MAC, Clinique, KIKO Milano, Bvlgari, Armani among others.

The store also has OMNI channel capabilities, including Click-and-Collect from the Shoppers Stop website and app to access inventory from the entire chain of 90 stores across the country.

Rajiv Suri, Customer Care Associate, MD & CEO Shoppers Stop Limited said, “We have been evolving our store design and format to make it more relevant to the times, and to the catchment and are seeing early success in curating the offering. This is helping us penetrate neighbourhoods faster and more effectively, thus providing a delightful shopping experience every time,” he said.