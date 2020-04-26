Shops in residential areas to open sans those in containment zones: Kejriwal

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Delhi government on Sunday allowed opening of standalone shops in residential areas and neighbourhood shops. But, such shops would remain closed in the containment zones.
“After the announcement from the Central government to open certain shops we are also going to implement it. However, no such shops will be opened in the containment areas," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
These shops include shops in residential areas, neighbourhood shops besides medical stores, grocery shops, and fruits/vegetables stores. No market complexes are allowed to open, Kejriwal added.
No other relaxation will be given in the lockdown till May 3, he said . Earlier, Kejriwal had said that no lockdown relaxation would be given to the citizens till the review meeting on April 27.
Talking about improvement in the number of cases last week, he said, “Last week was slightly better than the week before, for the people of Delhi. There were lesser number of cases, fewer deaths and many people went home after making complete recovery”.
On the successful initial trials of plasma therapy, Kejriwal said, “A patient in LNJP (Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan) hospital was in a critical condition. He was treated with plasma therapy and his health improved significantly. This has encouraged us to use plasma therapy”.
Meanwhile, Delhi government is planning to take permission from the Centre to allow the use of plasma therapy in all the hospitals of National Capital Region for treating corona positive patients.
The therapy involves transfusion of plasma from blood of recovered COVID19 patients, in seriously ill patients. While blood can be donated every three months, plasma donation can be done every 10 days by a donor.
